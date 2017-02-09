logo

Everett C. Gilley

JOHNSON CITY - Everett C. Gilley, 85, 425 W. Maple Street, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his residence. He was a native of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania and was a son of the late Stonewall Jackson Gilley and Anna Mae Paugh Gilley. Mr. Gilley attended First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City. He was an East Tennessee State University graduate. Mr. Gilley taught in Washington County Schools for many years, served as Principal for Bernard School then at Jonesborough Middle and retiring from Jonesborough Elementary. In addition to teaching he also worked for the City of Johnson City as an umpire for many years. During his younger years Mr. Gilley worked in the Coal Mine that his father owned in Virginia. Mr. Gilley loved working on the farm, growing tobacco, fruits, vegetables and helping Robert Cole with his cattle. He had several coon dogs that he loved to hunt with and also loved to hunt squirrels and doves and loved to fish and would often take his son, Mark fishing overnight. Mr. Gilley and his wife loved boating and spending time with their friends. He was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. Gilley loved watching Duke Basketball, UT Football and the Atlanta Braves. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Buda Gilley in 2009; a brother. Norman Gilley and a sister, Barbara Ann Lanier.

Survivors include a daughter, Laura Gilley and her husband, Clayton of Johnson City; a son, Mark Gilley and his wife, Angie of Sumter, South Carolina; two grandsons, Landon and Peyton Gilley both of Sumter; a sister-in-law, Wanda Buda of Johnson City; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Gilley will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, February 13, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Louis Imsande and Mr. Gerald Malcolm officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the Boone Dam VFW Honor Guard Detail. Pallbearers will be selected from his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to your local humane society of Caris Hospice of Johnson City.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245