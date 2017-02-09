Everett C. Gilley

Survivors include a daughter, Laura Gilley and her husband, Clayton of Johnson City; a son, Mark Gilley and his wife, Angie of Sumter, South Carolina; two grandsons, Landon and Peyton Gilley both of Sumter; a sister-in-law, Wanda Buda of Johnson City; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Gilley will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, February 13, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Louis Imsande and Mr. Gerald Malcolm officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the Boone Dam VFW Honor Guard Detail. Pallbearers will be selected from his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to your local humane society of Caris Hospice of Johnson City.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245