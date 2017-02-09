Daris Boy Martin

She was born on August 8, 1935 in Johnson City, Tenn. She was predeceased by: her husband the Reverend Dale R. Martin, parents George L. Boy and Blanche Roland Boy, and brother, J. W. Boy all of Johnson City, Tenn. She is survived by: daughter, Darlene Martin Lane, son-in-law, the Reverend Dr. Paul A. Lane of Radford, Va., grandchildren: Anna Kathryn Lane of Staunton, Va. and Andrew Martin Lane of Raleigh, N.C. She is also survived by: sisters, Joyce Boy Hamilton, Bristol, Tenn., Betty Boy, Johnson City, Tenn., brother, George Boy of Johnson City, Tenn. and several nieces and nephews.

Daris Martin was a salutatorian graduate of Boones Creek High School, Johnson City, Tenn. She attended the Steed College of Technology, and later graduated, summa cum laude, from East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tenn. She was employed as an executive secretary at Tennessee Eastman Corporation in Kingsport, Tenn. and as an executive secretary at Wachovia Bank in Raleigh, N.C. Most of her career was as an elementary school teacher; she taught for twenty-five years in North Carolina. She was also a member of the first families of Tennessee.

In 1959, Daris married Dale R. Martin and together they served churches in North Carolina and Tennessee for over 40 years. She sang in church choirs and was a handbell ringer. She was involved in many denominational organizations on the state level for Tennessee and North Carolina. In recent years, she served on the board of the Radford Clothing Bank and as a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church, Radford, Va. She and Dale loved to travel and visited all 50 states and many foreign countries. Daris and her family are grateful for the love and support they have experienced from many friends including, members of First Baptist Radford, Brenda Brown (nurse and friend), and Good Samaritan Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Radford on Saturday, February 11 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Reverend Dr. Paul Lane and the Reverend Kent Taylor will officiate. Interment will be on Monday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Radford, Va.

