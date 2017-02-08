Ron D. Rogers

Survivors include his wife: Brenda C. Rogers. A step-daughter & her Husband: Martha Bishop and Mark R. Parlier, Elk Park, North Carolina and their two sons: Creston R. & Mack W. Parlier. His Son: Steven Rogers and wife Lisa, Granddaughter: Kaitlyn & Grandson Caden of Forney, Texas. His daughter: Kim Rogers Conlon and husband Sean as well as their three daughters: Ashley, Amanda & Alyssa of Whitehouse, Texas. His sister: Loudina Fleet, Brownwood, Texas. Many nieces, nephews and a special niece: Pam Lack and her husband Aubrey Lack of Justin, Texas.

Ron was in the US Navy for three years during the Vietnam Era. He worked for GE & Trane Air Conditioners for 29 years. He was also an over road truck driver for 10 years. His hobbies were woodworking with a lathe, scroll saw, band saw and video games.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:45 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Jacob Guinn officiating. Burial will follow the service. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Siam Baptist Church Youth Fund, 2414 Siam Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643.

Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Rogers family