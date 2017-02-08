Robert L. Pointer, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dr. Martha Manning Pointer; two sons, Robert L. (Robey) Pointer, III and his partner Rus Heywood, of San Jose, California, and Charles A. Katt and wife Emily Sikora Katt of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren, Taro A. Katt and Mira D. Katt of Johnson City, TN; two sisters, Sammie P. Martin of Tipp City, Oh, and Mary P. Heins of Allentown, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a graduate of Troy High School, Troy, OH, and Tennessee Technological University. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for over 30 years. He was a prolific banjo player with a discography of over 13 albums. He was a craftsman who enjoyed building musical instruments and hobby construction projects.

Bob requested a burial at sea. Arrangements with the US Navy and a celebration of life are in progress.

If you have any questions, the best way to contact me is 423.483.8604.