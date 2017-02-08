Robert GeorgeTilson, Sr.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: two sons, Robert G. Tilson, Jr. of Clermont, FL and John Cecil Tilson and wife, Rachel of Erwin; two daughters, Tina Marie Burrows and husband, Bob of Clermont, FL and Mary Sue Tilson of Johnson City; one brother, Leonard Tilson and wife, Mary Jane of Princeville, IL; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 A. M. until the hour of service. Reverend Sarah Wells will officiate at the 12:30 P. M. funeral service. It was Mr. Tilson's request to be cremated.

