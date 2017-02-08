logo

ERWIN - Robert GeorgeTilson, Sr., age 77, 153 Lone Oak Road, Erwin, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Elmer and Edna Cornell Tilson. Mr.Tilson was born in Kewanee, IL and had lived in Princeville, IL before moving to Johnson City, TN in 1991. He retired as superintendent from the Princeville Canning Company after thirty-three years of service. Other than his parents, Mr. Tilson was preceded in death by one great grandson, Conor Liam Tilson and a brother, Phillip Tilson.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: two sons, Robert G. Tilson, Jr. of Clermont, FL and John Cecil Tilson and wife, Rachel of Erwin; two daughters, Tina Marie Burrows and husband, Bob of Clermont, FL and Mary Sue Tilson of Johnson City; one brother, Leonard Tilson and wife, Mary Jane of Princeville, IL; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 A. M. until the hour of service. Reverend Sarah Wells will officiate at the 12:30 P. M. funeral service. It was Mr. Tilson's request to be cremated.

