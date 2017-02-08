Mrs. Price was a native of Upper Rice Creek (Flag Pond, TN). She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Eugene Price; father, Cecil Rice; mother, Elva Rice; and brothers, Lonnie and Orville Rice.

She was retired from ETSU after many years of service.

Survivors include: one daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mike Higginbotham of Erwin; three sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Karen Price of South Boston, VA, Michael and Deborah Price of Denver, NC, and Dwayne and Sarah Price of Limestone; four grandsons, Christopher Higginbotham and wife Brandy, Arin Price, Jacob Price, and Sawyer Price; seven granddaughters, Amy Kuntz and husband Mike, Brandy Miller and husband Jamie, April Salts and husband David, Hillary Brossett and husband Jacob, Melissa Price, Kayla Price, and Kirsten Briggs; five great grandchildren, Jayden Salts, Alex Salts, Gage Brossett, Jade Brossett, and Malachi Higginbotham; two brothers, Lester Rice and Charles Rice and wife Axie, all of Flag Pond; one sister, Angie Shelton and husband Allen of Lakeland, FL; and several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family of Mrs. Agnes Louise Price will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Thursday, February 9, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm Thursday under the direction of Chaplain Edwin Talley. A committal service is scheduled for 2:30 pm Friday, February 10, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Dwayne Price, Sawyer Price, Jacob Price, Arin Price, Christopher Higginbotham, Mike Higginbotham, and Randy Price. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Price and Bill Morrow. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 1:50 pm Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Staff and Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton for all the care given to their mother.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Price family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Price family. (423) 282-1521