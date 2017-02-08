Mary “Ruby” Caraway

She is survived by sister Edith Duckworth, daughters Wanda Stines and Kim Honeycutt, son in laws James Carr, Robert Cox and Kelly Honeycutt, sister in laws Lola (Rob) Cox, Thelma, Ginny, Joan Blackwell and Betty Jo Choucalas. Grandchildren Kevin (Kim) Gotch, Paula Rietman, Brandy May, David Redepenning, Jena Stines, Grant, Lucas (Holli) Honeycutt. Great Grandchildren Dawn May and Ashton Stines. Several nieces and nephews.

Ruby was a graduate of Cloudland High School and worked for ARA services at Levi’s and for the Carter County Court Clerk’s office. She was a member of Elizabethton church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling with friends and being with her family.

The family wishes to thank her caretakers Jan Stafford and Lee Garland, the physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists at SSH PCU unit for their compassionate care.

Her wish was to be cremated. Visitation services will be at Memorial Funeral Chapel Sunday Feb 12th from 1 to 3 p.m. Service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Roby Ellis officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to High Rock Bible Camp c/o Elizabethton Church of Christ 137 East C St Elizabethton TN 37643.

Condolences may be sent to the family on our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Caraway Family