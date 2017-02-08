Mary was a lifelong resident of Jonesborough, TN.

She was employed by Leon-Fehrenbach in Johnson City, TN for 35 years.

Mary was a God-fearing lady who had Jesus Christ in her heart. She would give you her last piece of bread knowing she would have to go hungry. She was always trying to help her family and made sacrifices to do so. Her life was about serving others. Mary's favorite pastimes were listening to Gospel music and spending time with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Walter D. Davenport and Mae Davenport; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Davenport Osborne and Arthur Osborne, Sr.; brothers, Johnny Davenport, Jessie Davenport, Jack Davenport, and Cecil Davenport; sisters, Lottie Davenport, Betty Davenport Bamman, and Shirley Davenport Osborne; and special nephew, Timothy Osborne, Jr.

She is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Vicky Davenport Arms and Robert Arms of Newport, TN and Faye Davenport Jones and Landon Jones of Summerville, SC; sisters-in-law, Earline Davenport and Betty Davenport, both of Jonesborough, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The family of Mary L. Davenport will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm Friday, February 10, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Following the visitation, family and friends will proceed to Roselawn Memorial Park for a 3 pm graveside committal service. Pastor Danny Osborne will officiate. Active Pallbearers will be: Arthur Osborne, Jr., Danny Osborne, Dennis Osborne, Robert Arms, Michael Osborne, Derek Osborne, and Jeff Osborne.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Davenport family

