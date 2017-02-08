logo

Hayes Miller

• Today at 3:43 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Hayes Miller, age 79 of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at his home. Hayes was born and raised in Johnson City where he resided his entire life. Hayes enjoyed spending time with his friends that he made both inside and outside the Dawn of Hope. He also enjoyed watching Jeff Gordon race and spending time outdoors where he especially loved watching the horses near his home. At his roots Hayes loved the quiet country life, good food and time to sit and relax.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Miller and mother, Myrtle Hayes Miller. Hayes is survived by his sister Lorraine McClure of Plymouth, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside committal service will be conducted Monday, February 13, 2017, at 11AM in Walnut Mtn. Cemetery in Poga, TN. Family and friends may visit Friday, February 10, 2017, from 1PM to 5PM at Appalachian Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Miller family.