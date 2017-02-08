He was preceded in death by his father, George Miller and mother, Myrtle Hayes Miller. Hayes is survived by his sister Lorraine McClure of Plymouth, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside committal service will be conducted Monday, February 13, 2017, at 11AM in Walnut Mtn. Cemetery in Poga, TN. Family and friends may visit Friday, February 10, 2017, from 1PM to 5PM at Appalachian Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Miller family.