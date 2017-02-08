Frank W. Walters

Survivors include four daughters, Donna Edwards and husband, John, Cathy Crews and husband, Tommy all of Jonesborough, Merrisa Malone and Billy Bryant of Greeneville and Kristy Brackins and husband, James of Limestone; a brother, Donald Walters of Limestone; two sisters, Janelle Phillips and Linda Church and husband, Victor all of Ohio; eleven grandchildren, Lee Pierce and wife, Allison, Dustin Walters and Veronica Cole, Destiny Crews, Dakota Crews, Vanessa Hartsell, Zackary Hartsell, Kyle Renfro and wife, Kacie, Sierra Brackins, Samuel Brackins, Monica Edwards and Courtney Edwards; eight great-grandchildren, Zacchaeus and Hezekiah Pierce, Kaydance Walters, Gracie and Leland Marshall, India and James Davis III and Abigail Cradic; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Walters will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Mr. Lee Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the service time. Graveside services will follow in the Maplelawn Cemetery, Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be selected from his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

