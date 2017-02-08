Donald John Marotta

He is survived by two sons, John B. Marotta of Selo, NC, and Andrew O. Marotta of Chantilly, VA; six grandchildren, Aaron P. Marotta, Ethan I. Marotta, Evan T. Marotta, Issaac J. Marotta, Sophia E. Marotta, Tilman M. Marotta, and Ava F. Marotta; and five great-grandchildren, Liam B. Marotta, Silas P. Marotta, Ian B. Marotta, Trinity W. Marotta, and Tristan I. Marotta.

Drawing from a range of personal experiences from teaching and counseling, Donald devoted himself to writing, focusing on the therapy of humor. His most widely read book, Prospecting for Old Furniture, was published in 1985.

A memorial service will be held for him in the fellowship hall of 1st Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton at 2pm on Saturday, February 11. His loss is felt deeply by so many whose hearts he warmed.