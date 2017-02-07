William R. Blanton

Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from G. E. Aircraft Engines after 30 years.

Those left to cherish Bill's memory include his wife, Bonnie York Blanton, his daughter, Kimberly Ann Harlow, his son, William Roy Blanton, Jr., stepchildren, Rhonda Mahan and Scott Sams, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, two sisters, Bernice Perryman and Linda Adams.

The family will hold a memorial and graveside service in Florida at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 People's Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Blanton family.