William Allen Owens

He was a retired farmer and minister. He was a member of Cherokee Mountain Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife: Charlotte Owens; three daughters: Norma Grindstaff, Barbara Owens, and Janet Mashburn; five step-children: Bill Dyer, Helen Moore, Asa Dyer, Stacey Dyer, and Kelly Dyer; six grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; four sisters: Bonnie Metcalf, Corina Peters, Nancy Collette, and Lula Coggins; one brother: George Owens; several nieces and nephews.

He was a son of the late Willie and Mary Ann Owens and was preceded in death by four sisters: Edith Brown, Louise Metcalf, Libby Hux, and Dessie Bea Owens; two brothers: Delmer Owens and Bud Owens.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Delmer Owens will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1:15 p.m. to go procession to the cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.