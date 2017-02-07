Mrs. Dora Williams

Mrs. Williams was a member of the West Side Christian Church where she enjoyed working with the youth. She was a sports enthusiast who especially enjoyed softball and other outdoor sports, and bowling. She performed in the outdoor drama “The Wataugans”, now known as “Liberty”

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Earl Williams, of the home; and two nephews.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Williams will be conducted on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Mr. Greg Key, minister, officiating. Music will be under the direction of West Side Christian Church. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 10, 2017, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephew, Steven Earhart, the Elders and Deacons of West Side Christian Church, Terry Peters, Luther McKeehan, and Dick Oatman. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Friday.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to West Side Christian Church Van Fund, 1307 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

