Misao Heddy Deskins

Heddy was born on May 27, 1919 in Vancouver, B.C. to Mr and Mrs Takematsu Hatanaka and lived most of her youth in British Colombia. She accompanied her aged father to Japan, where she gained employment as an interpreter teletype operator for the U.S. Army. Here she met the love of her life and future husband, Carson (Nick) Deskins, Chief Teletype Operator with the 24th Infantry Division, U.S. Army. A month later, she was transferred to Nick’s Division to become his secretary/interpreter and a few years later, on Valentine’s Day 1950, she would become his wife. The couple had been married 63 years at the time of Nick’s death in 2013.

Nick and Heddy made their home in Kingsport where she was employed at Holston Defense and the Accounting Department of Tennessee Eastman. Heddy, raised in the Buddhist faith, became a born again Christian through the women’s ministry of Colonial Baptist Church and its pastor at that time, Rev. Ronald Hicks. She shared her faith with thousands of children and women of all ethnic and religious backgrounds in this area and across the state of Tennessee. Heddy began the first International Sunday School Class for Ladies in the Tri Cities; that ministry has expanded and endures today brinHing glory to her Savior. Heddy was a faithful member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church where she and Nick taught first grade RAs for over 45 years. Her life of faith and love of missions will live on through all those she has influenced.

Heddy was preceded in death by her husband Nick Deskins; her parents; brother, Bob Hatanaka; and sister, Bessie Hosaki.

Heddy is survived by family caregivers, Sue & Larry Belcher and Nancy & Carmon Patrick; faithful friend, Shizuka (Suzie) Coley; many nieces, nephews, co-workers, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday (February 9, 2017) from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A service of celebration will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home.

Committal services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Our family thanks Sharon Durnin and the entire staff of Preston Place II for their love and excellent care of Heddy; there are not enough words to express our gratitude.

