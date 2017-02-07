Louie Winston has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife of 42 years: Delorce Kay Burch Winston of Erwin; Sons: Louie Winston, Jr. and wife, Crystal of Telford, Rockford Winston and wife, Heather of Erwin, Travis Winston and wife, Crystal of Erwin, Andy Smith and wife, Leeann of Greenup, KY; Brothers: Harlow Winston of Erwin, Gordon Allen and wife, Elizabeth of Rockford, IL, McKenley Winston and wife, Barbara of Kansas City, MO; Sisters: Phyllis Crisp of Rogersville, TN, Geraldine McDowell and husband, Ronnie of Canonsburg, KY, Beulah Allen of West Dundee, IL; Grandchildren: Jared G. Winston, Hunner Winston, Kayne Hughes, Haili Winston, Alexis Harvey, and Tyler Winston.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Louie Winston in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 9, 2017 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Reverend Pete Lloyd officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 1:00 PM and continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home on Thursday. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery. Mr. Winston’s family will serve as pallbearers.

