Joyce was a member at Y Free Will Baptist Church and was known by all as a loving and kind lady. She always put her family ahead of herself. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Teddy Dugger; and an infant sister, Joy McInturff.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Dugger Hughes and husband, James, Johnson City, Keith Dugger and wife, Terri, Jonesborough, and Jeff Dugger, Johnson City; grandchildren, Caleb Dugger and wife, Brittany, Colby Dugger and Joshua Dugger; special cousins, Linda Carden and Janette Hoilman and husband, Glen; and special friends, Faye Rigi-Howell, John Rowe, Penny Proffitt and Betty Trivette.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Mountain States Hospice for their dedication and loving care during Joyce’s illness, and to everyone who prayed for them and their mother during Joyce’s last earthly days.

A Celebration of Life service for Joyce McInturff Dugger will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 9, 2017, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Pastor Harold McNabb officiating. Music will be under the direction of Pastor Harold McNabb, Mrs. Lisa Bare and Mrs. Connie Higgins. The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday from 5:00 PM until the service hour or at the home of Keith and Terri Dugger. A Graveside and Committal Service will held on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 11:00 am at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery, Jonesborough. Active pallbearers will be Jamie Hughes, Caleb Dugger, Colby Dugger, Joshua Dugger, Bob Sams and Timmy Edwards. Honorary Pallbearers are Gene Woodfin and Ernest Trivette. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home on Friday at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Dugger family.