Velma E. Tester

Mrs. Tester was a life time member of Union Baptist Church in Hampton where she served the church faithfully as a Sunday School teacher and a choir member. She loved to watch movies on the Hallmark Channel, and taking trips to Gatlinburg. She loved to spend time with her family and attend services at her church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Scott Tester, and his wife, Rebecca, Hampton; four grandchildren, Marissa Marie Tester, Mark Scott Tester, Cody Ryan Keene, Dave Newton Ramey; a sister, Glenda Ranshaw, and her husband, Rev. Doug Ranshaw; brother-in-law, Richard Tester, and his wife, Betty, all of Hampton; three nieces, Tiffany Arnett, Amy Lowe, Amanda Blair; and a nephew, Travis Ranshaw. A special friend, Karen Matherly, also survives.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Tester will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Wesley Duncan, and Rev. Doug Ranshaw, officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Union Baptist Church Choir. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service, and at the home of her son at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Travis Ranshaw, Mark Tester, Dave Ramey, Cody Keene, Eugene Keene and Ray Arnett. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Union Baptist Church. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 10:45 am on Wednesday.

The family wishes to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses on the 5200 floor of the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for the concern and care shown to Mrs. Tester and the family during her time there.

