Nellie Mai Harris Phillips

Those left to cherish Nell’s memory include her son Gary Phillips (Margaret) and his sons, Joshua Phillips (Amy), Matthew Phillips, and Micah Phillips (Jessica), all of Nashville; her daughter, Kathy Torgerson (Dave) of Johnson City, and her son, David Torgerson (Abbi) of Gray, and her daughter, Joanna Torgerson of Johnson City; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Lydia, Seth, Gabrielle, Jesse, Isaiah, Faith, Noah, Elijah, Josiah, Ezra, Maggie, Josie, Malachi, and Etta. She was also a “surrogate” grandmother to many who referred to her as “Nanny Nell.”

Nell and Joe met at Oak Ridge, TN during WWII where they worked on the Manhattan Project. They were married just after the end of the war. Shortly after, they moved to the Pinecrest area, then to Johnson City where she lived ever since.

Nell had been a member of the Central Church of Christ in Johnson City for 69 years, where she taught children classes, was involved in ladies classes and volunteered with the Food Pantry. She and Joe delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. Nell also enjoyed sewing, growing roses, reading, and collecting cardinals or “red birds.”

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Nell’s life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City with Mr. Tim Hall, Minister, officiating. A committal and graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 10:00 AM at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens, Johnson City. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, at 9:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: The Central Church of Christ Food Pantry Program, PO Box 4021, Johnson City, TN 37602, (423) 282-1571, www.gracemine.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Phillips family.