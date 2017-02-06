Lucy Jewel Greene

Lucy loved going to church and was faithful to her Apostolic Faith in God. She attended Fork Mountain Holiness Church of The Lord Jesus Christ the majority of her life. She was retired from Baxter Laboratories. She was devoted to her family and friends and was very gifted with gardening, cooking, and canning. She so loved her flowers.

She was a daughter of the late John and Jane Garland Greene of Bakersville, NC. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by, her husband Donald Greene, sisters Mae, Norma Lee, Birdell and brothers Wilder and Hughey.

She is survived and forever will be missed by her children, daughters: Janet and (Carl) Fleenor of Johnson City, TN, Alisa and (Chris) Ayers of Bakersville, NC, son: Don Michael Greene also of Bakersville, NC, grandchildren: Kimberlea and (Mark) Miller, Hannah and (Aaron) Hill, Ryan Dougherty, Mike Hughes, all of Johnson City, TN, and Samantha Brown of Bakersville, NC, great grandchildren: Cecilia Miller of Johnson City, TN, PFC Chevy Miller, US Army, of Washington, DC, Maci Hughes of Erwin, TN, Emery Brown of Bakersville, NC, great great granddaughter: Ella Grace Miller of Johnson City, TN, several nieces and nephews, and a special friend Jenece Gouge.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM in Henline - Hughes Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 1:00PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with George Hall and Mike Peterson officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN.

The family wishes to thank so many wonderful people who loved and cared for our mother especially the nurses and staff at Christian Care of Johnson City, TN, and also Amedisys Hospice of Johnson City, TN.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Greene Family.