In addition to his parents, Larry Wayne Story has left behind to cherish his memories:

Wife of 43 years: Sheila Runion Story, of Erwin

Son: Wayne Story and wife Jennifer, of Knoxville;

Daughters: Andrea Viles and husband Phillip, of Chattanooga; Jenny Shelton and husband Tim, of Unicoi; Brothers: Andy Story, of Erwin; Earl Story, of Erwin; Sister: Brenda Story, of Erwin; Grandsons: Darren Shelton; Dain Horn; Ian Shelton; Durk Horn; Ashton Story; Garrett Shelton; Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Larry Wayne Story in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Dr. Chris Ward and Brother Rick Babin will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Wednesday. A committal service will be Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Butch Linville, Ray White, James White, Ian Shelton, Ashton Story and Garrett Shelton. Those who wish to attend will meet at Valley Funeral Home on Thursday by 10:30 AM to go in procession to Evergreen Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Larry Wayne Story through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.