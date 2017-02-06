Ike Edward Tittle, Jr. has left behind to cherish his memories: Loving Wife of 63 years: Anna Mae Renfro Tittle of the home; Daughters: Lisa Roberts and husband, Donnie of Erwin,

Mary Ann DePriest and husband, Gary of Erwin; Sons: Richard Tittle and wife, Juanita Hensley Tittle of Jonesborough, Bobby Tittle and wife, Reva Parks Tittle of Jonesborough; Brother: Harley Tittle and wife, Shirley of Jonesborough; Grandchildren: Amanda Anderson and husband, Ray, Brandon Tittle and wife, Rachel, Nathan Roberts and wife, Tiffany Hannah Tittle;

Great Grandchildren: Rylee, Scotty, Trent, Carson, and Madison; Step Great Grandchildren: Eli and Eliza, Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Family And also a multitude of Brothers and Sisters in Christ.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Ike Edward Tittle, Jr. in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, February 10, 2017 with Reverend Richard Tittle, Reverend Brad Willis and Reverend Donnie Roberts officiating. Vocal selections will be provided by Sounds of Victory and by The Brown Family. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 PM and will continue until service time on Friday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Bumpass Cove Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mr. Tittle’s family and friends. Those who wish to attend will meet at Valley Funeral Home on Saturday by 10:30 AM to go in procession to Bumpass Cove Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Ike Edward Tittle, Jr. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.