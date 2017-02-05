Wanda Mae Phillips

Wanda was a homemaker.

She was a member of Fountain Of Life Bible Church.

In addition to her parents, two sisters, Betty Osborne and Joy Eppards, preceded her in death.

Survivors include: her husband, Sam Phillips of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Sammy and Diane Phillips of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Hunter, Aaron and Emily Phillips all of Johnson City; a sister, Shirley Shepherd of Carter County; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 10:00am in Mountain Home National Cemetery, under the direction of Minister Raymond Hooks. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Morris-Baker by 9:15am to leave in procession by 9:30am. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Fountain Of Life Bible Church, 118 Julie Lane, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.morrisbaker.com.

