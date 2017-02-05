Mrs. Barbara N. Woodfin

Mrs. Woodfin was born on November 23, 1937 in Russell County, VA. She was raised in Erwin, TN and had lived the last 59 years in the Embreeville Community of Washington County. She was the daughter of the late Elbert N. and Ida Elizabeth Barbour McInturff.

Other than her parents, Mrs. Woodfin was preceded in death by her husband Glen E. Woodfin, Sr. and one brother Elbert Wayne McInturff.

She retired from the Washington County Department of Education as a bus driver. She also was a cook for several years at the Buffalo Mountain Methodist Camp and enjoyed being an Avon representative. She was a member of the Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church and attended faithfully as her health permitted.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Bradley (Gary) of Limestone, Glen E. Woodfin, Jr. (Pam) of Jonesborough, and Wade Woodfin (Kim) of Gray; one brother Henry McInturff (Loretta) of Weeki Wachee, FL; sisters-in-law Jerry McInturff of Atlanta and Edna Phillips of Erwin; and a very special aunt, Helen Head of Birmingham, AL; loving grandchildren, Gary “Mac” Bradley (Rebekah), Amanda R. Brown (Ben), Allen Woodfin (Heather), Brandi Woodfin, Joseph Norton (Randa), Joshua Norton (Sarah), Jonathan Norton (Hannah), Kathryn Woodfin (Allen Carter) and Amber Woodfin; fourteen great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends that were loved as family.

To all the health care professionals from the past year (that are too numerous to name) that helped her show that beautiful smile, the family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses, doctors and all staff at JCMC, and NHC Rehabilitation for their love and dedication to mom’s care. A special thank you to Dr. Lara Kfoury and Jim Montag, PA for their dedication in making this journey as easy as possible.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dykes and Pastor Otis Banks officiating. Interment services will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, nephews and special friends and family.

Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Home Animal Shelter 2061 Hwy.75 Blountville, TN 37617 or Embreeville Cove Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund C/O Charlie Freeman 150 James Ammons Rd. Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences may be sent to the Woodfin family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821