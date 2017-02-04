Mary Magdalene Rutter Love

Mary was reunited with her beloved husband Howard Love, who preceded her in death on April 9, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents Luther Lee Rutter and Sally Kate Barker Rutter, a sister Ruth Dillon, and brothers, Charlie Rutter, Ronnie Rutter, Don Rutter, Bill Rutter and Luther Lee Rutter, Jr.

Mary was born in Dunham, Kentucky and spent her childhood years in Andover, Virginia. She graduated from Appalachia High School. Mary later to moved to Elizabethton, TN where she and Howard made their home. Most recently she lived in Mountain City, TN.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, who we love, admire, respect and will miss beyond measure. Mary leaves behind to honor and cherish her memory her sons, Russell L. Love and wife Kathie, and Richard A. Love; granddaughter Denise Norris and husband Joel; her great grandson Hank Russell Norris who was her pride and joy. She is also survived by sisters Alice Duncan, Iva Jean Rutter and Margaret Gay Quesada. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mary was a member of Borderview Christian Church. She served as treasurer for the Ladies’ Sunday School class. Mary worked in the garment industry before becoming a salesperson and buyer for Parks-Belk where she retired after many years of service.

Mary enjoyed family time, especially with her great grandson Hank. In years past, she enjoyed her rose garden; red roses were her favorite. Mary enjoyed Southern Gospel and Bluegrass music. Most recently she loved the companionship of her two dogs Maisie and Charlie who loved laying at her feet awaiting treats she delighted in sneaking to them.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Mary’s medical team and nursing staff of the ICU/PCU at Franklin Woods Community Hospital; Johnson County EMS; Dr. James Shine and Kathleen Reece of Mountain States Medical Group; Kelsey Gentry and Michelle Gentry of Silver Angels and Amedisys Home Health of Mountain City.

Services for Mary Love will be held at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Minister Scott Fisher officiating on Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Scott Reynolds, Ray Don Markland, Joel Norris, and Quint and Barry Reece. Active pallbearers are Russell Love, Richard Love, Joel Norris, Joe Stewart, David Quave, and Scott Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers are Ken Calloway, George Ritchie, Terry Oliver, Dr. Phil Jones, Dr. James Shine, and Earl Ellis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Hwy, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2:20 P.M. Monday to go to the cemetery.

Condolences may be emailed to the family at mfc@chartertn.net. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Love family, 423-543-3839.