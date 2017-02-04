Mary Christina (Giordano) Jordan Conner

Mary was born to Italian immigrant parents, Phillip and Ines Caccia Giordano; whose name became Americanized to “Jordan” henceforth. Her parents settled in Idaho where Mary was born and educated. Mary also was tutored from an early age by her very talented, Italian mother; in assuming responsibility, becoming an independent young woman and learning skills that she would share with others throughout her life. Never to be forgotten were her fresh apple and lemon meringue pies and piecrusts fit for a Queen and sinfully delicious.

At age 25, Mary met a handsome young WWII sailor from Nebraska, who stole her heart at first sight. She and Richard “Dick” Conner were married in 1947 and were inseparable for the next 65 years. Now joy reins again as they are reunited eternally.

Even though they were never blessed with children of their own, they loved children dearly and welcomed many others into their lives and their home. From early childhood, one very special niece, Christine, recalls being with Mary so often that she was frequently thought to be her daughter. This perception was further enhanced by her striking physical resemblance of her Aunt Mary. All the nieces and nephews were loved unconditionally as were others who became lifetime friends and extended family.

Mary loved her church and she was a faithful volunteer. Her favorite craft was making rosaries for anyone who called.

The Chicago area was their home primarily during their active career years, but through a special friend they found East Tennessee and loved these mountains. So when retirement time came for them, they came to Johnson City, and made Boones Creek their home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Richard E. Conner; her only sister, Louise Brinley and her husband Wilburn; two brothers-in-law, Harry and Ernie Conner; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Mintzer and Beth Anderson.

Survivors include: nieces, Christine Sgro and her husband Michael, and Kathy Seaman; five nephews, Phillip Brinley and his wife Laureen, Lairy Conner and his wife Barbara, David Conner and his wife Elaine, Michael Conner and his wife Tracey, and Neal Conner; and several great nieces and nephews.

The family of Mary Conner will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The funeral mass will follow at 12:00 PM with Father Peter Iorio officiating. From the church, family and friends will follow in procession to Mountain Home National Cemetery for 1:45 PM graveside services. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Children’s School at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601, Chapter 9 Disabled American Veterans, 407 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37601, or a charity of your choice.

