John S. Buchanan

Survivors include his wife of 19 years: Sherry of the home; one son: Johnathan Buchanan and his wife Breanna of Erwin; his father: Wayne Buchanan; three sisters: Mae Holt and husband Shannon of Greeneville, Frankie Buchanan of Greeneville and Charlotte Woodfin and husband Hank of Erwin; two brothers: Lee and fiance’ Shasta (Little Britches) of Greeneville and Michael Buchanan; one sister-in-law: Angel Buchanan; two special cousins: David Buchanan and Fisher Bush; several nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles; two great nephews and one great niece; special friends: Don Tilson and Caiden.

Mr. Buchanan is preceded in death by his mother: Charlotte Ann Buchanan.

Memorial services for Mr. Buchanan will be 5:00 pm Monday, February 6, 2017 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Rev. Jimmy White will be officiating.