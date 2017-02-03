He survived by his sister, Nancy K. Carter, Johnson City; nephews, Clinton C. Carter and his children, Brannen Kay Carter and Smith Pierson Carter, of Montgomery, AL., and Casey C. Carter and his wife, Holly, of Nashville, TN; and a cousin, Betty Wood Burnette, of Knoxville, TN.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Krishnan, Kim Pratt Arrwood, ANP, and the nurses and staff at The Regional Cancer Center, Johnson City for their dedication and loving care during Mike’s illness.

A Celebration of Life service for Michael Denman Query will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 5, 2017, in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The Committal and Interment service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, with Reverend Paul Helphinstine officiating. Pallbearers will be Fred Whitson, Wayne Whitson, Todd Bohon, Ed Walls, Chris Goins and Parker Bohon. Honorary Pallbearers are Ken Moss, Lew Holley and Fred Ford. The family will greet friends and share memories at Tetrick Funeral Services on Sunday, February 5, 2017, from 12:00 PM until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society, 871 N Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909, (865) 584-1669, www.cancer.org or to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 282-5324, www.cpcjc.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Query family.