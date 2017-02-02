She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather: Charlie Southern and paternal grandparents: George Preston and Amelia Phipps.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 30 years, Thomas Nathan Turner; Daughters, Whitni Nicole Turner of Johnson City, Tennessee, Ami Elizabeth Price and husband, Christopher of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Trounda Lynn Sanders of Johnson City, Tennessee; Sons, Thomas Jordan Turner of Johnson City, Tennessee and Thomas Brayden Turner of Johnson City, Tennessee; Brother, Gregory Gerald Phipps of Richlands, Virginia; Maternal Grandmother, Lucy Iren Southern of Richlands, Virginia; and Grandchildren, Alyssa Lynn Forbes, Tezia Renee Sanders, and Tailynn Tyri.

Funeral services for Kimberly Ann Phipps Turner will be held at 2PM on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Chapel in Richlands, Virginia with the Reverend Tex Sawyers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Christopher Price, Jordan Turner, Greg Phipps, Kenny Wells, and Kenneth Wells. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12PM until the time of the service.

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, VA is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.