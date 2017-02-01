Maxine Masters

Mom was a person of beauty and strength. Mom had a contagious smile that would light up any room. Mom was devoted to her family. Mom tirelessly cared for all of us. A woman of faith and that faith never faltered. Mom loved Jesus and people, opening her heart and home and always greeted them with a hug. Mom always found the good in everyone. Mom loved flowers. My sister, Leslie tells me her favorite was daisies, but I hope she also loved the roses that I planted in her back yard. Mom also enjoyed a glass or two of wine, but not until after 5:00!

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. Masters, whom she adored. Also her mother Wilsie Guinn who was an inspiration herself. And her brother Edwin Guinn who had only but a short time in this world.

She is survived by her five daughters who are heartbroken: Mary Lynne May and husband, Mike of Erwin, Donna Hudgens and husband, David of Abingdon, VA, Joy Tipton of Erwin, Leslie Stevens and husband, Craig of Kingsport, Christen Wilson of Erwin; I hope her grandchildren: Shelley Edens, Mary Anna Peterson, Shawn Simons, Porsche Rice, Brandon Bradley, Taylor Ramsey, Shiann Stevens, Averi Stevens, Jude Stevens, Heath Wilson, Dustin Edwards and Trinity Wilson; great grandchildren: Sydney Edens, Gracie Edens, Linnie Edens, Alexandra Peterson, Ryan Peterson, Ethan Peterson, K. J. Koester, Lexus Keever and Gabbie Bradley and great-great grandchild, Ki Koester, will know how much she loved them.

It's hard to say goodbye to her. We can't imagine life without her. We thank God that she was our mother and for every minute we had with her. She truly gave much more than she took. We will be lost without her grace to help us find our own. She will be forever in our hearts.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will celebrate her life at the 8:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Committal service will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home by 10:30 A. M. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Maxine Masters to the following: Lamplight Theater, 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Autism Society of East TN, 123 Center Park Drive, Suite 211, Knoxville, TN 37922; www.myasdf.org; feedthechildren.org

"Do not let your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. My father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going." John 14:1-6

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Masters family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Masters family. (423) 743-1380.