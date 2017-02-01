In addition to his parents, Justin Lee Roberts has left behind to cherish his memory:

Wife: Amanda Johnson Roberts of Afton, TN

Daughter: Madison Mae Roberts of the home

Stepchildren: Eli Silvers of the home, Eliza Johnson of the home, Father-in-law and Mother-in-law: Bill and Lisa Johnson of Limestone, TN, Brother: Nathan Roberts and wife, Tiffany of Erwin, Nephew: Carson Roberts of Erwin, Maternal Grandparents: Ike and Anna Mae Tittle of Erwin, Paternal Grandmother: Lottie Lockner of Erwin, Numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Justin Lee Roberts in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2017, in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Miller officiating. Vocal selections will be provided by Juanita Tittle. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Friday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Sevier’s United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 AM Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be notified.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Justin Lee Roberts through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.