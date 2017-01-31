So when this corruptible shall have put on incorruption, and this mortal shall have put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?

JOHNSON CITY - Sharron Gray Roberts, 75, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Johnson City and daughter of the late Arthur and Pansy Pate Gray.

Survivors include her husband Bruce Glaze, of Johnson City, step-daughter, Chrystine Marie Dobbs and her husband Bobby, of Springfield, TN.

Sharron’s family will conduct a private graveside service at Happy Valley Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church 504 Boone Station Road Gray TN 37615.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to Sharron’s family.