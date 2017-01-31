Richard James Tyree

Mr. Tyree was born in Washington County, TN to the late Clifford and Mildred Arthur Tyree. He was skilled in multiple aspects but his passion was in foundry work. Mr. Tyree made a great impact on anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His sense of humor and light heartedness will be greatly missed.

His favorite pastime was fishing and always welcomed the opportunity to sit on a riverbank with whomever asked.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Tyree was preceded in death by: one son, Richard Allen Tyree; two brothers, Jerry Tyree and Bill Tyree; and four sisters, Wanda Maupin, Betty Cross, Thelma Jean Miller and Ada Belle Thompson.

Survivors include: his wife of 60 years, Shirley Hicks Tyree; two sons, Dean Tyree and his wife Sharon and Rick Tyree and his wife Debbie; four daughters, Patricia Laws, Kathy Tyree, Kimberly Hale and her husband Aaron and Billy Miller; one brother, Thomas Tyree; 10 grandchildren, Kenny Bradley and his wife Chirsti, Eric Bradley, Brittany Hale and her husband Chance, Natasha Tyree, Billy Ayers, Alex Hale, Lily Hale, Kody Casey, Steven Casey and Chelsie Casey; eight great grandchildren, Erica Bradley, Mason Bradley, Madison Bradley, Maci Hale, Zoe Hale, Lincoln Mitchell, Zaden Mitchell and Keeleigh Casey; and several nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to: Amedisys Hospice, especially Mr. Tyree’s nurses, Chelsea, Scott and Corey. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Copeland and Dr. Teresa Lord.

The family of Richard Tyree will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jackie Cole officiating. Pallbearers will be: Kenny Bradley, Eric Bradley, Aaron Hale, Chance Hale, Steven Casey, Kody Casey, Billy Ayers and Tyler Gamble. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM Thursday morning to go in procession to Washington County Memory Gardens for 11:00 AM graveside services.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Tyree family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Tyree family. (423) 282-1521