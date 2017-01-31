Nanette Beth Gerwer Newton

Survivors include a son, Conner Tipton of Erwin; a sister, Deborah Buchanan and husband, John of Johnson City; two brothers, Jonathan Gerwer of Elizabethton and Richard Gerwer Jr. of Johnson City; nieces and nephews, Azuriah Gerwer, Zoey Gerwer, Whitney Taylor, Jacob Buchanan, Caleb Gerwer-Buchanan, Noah Gerwer-Buchanan, Oilvia Buchanan and Deborah Taylor.

Private services will conducted at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Newton family. 423-928-2245