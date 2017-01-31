Mary Bell Fry

Born January 20, 1931 in Waynesville, MO., Mrs. Fry was the daughter of the late James D. and Grace Evelyn Clark Rollins. She and her husband Richard Dane Fry had lived in Eufaula for the past 20 years coming from Davenport, Iowa. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, treasurer for Barbour County Pregnancy Resource Center, knit slippers for residents at Crowne Health Care and various other charities local and afar and was a volunteer at Fendall Hall. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Tice, Bill, Leo and John Rollins.

Survivors include her husband Richard Dane Fry, Eufaula; a son, Chris Barnes, Eufaula; two daughters and sons in law, Susan and Mike Levy, Cary NC., and Miyoshi and O.J. Gardner, Johnson City, TN.; a sister Donna Rollins Robertson, Ray Town, MO.; four grandchildren, Megan Weiland, Amy Miller, Rachel Levy-Culler and Sara Levy and five great grandchildren, Molly Carlson, Jackson Walker, Alessandra Miller, Addison Miller and Oliver Weiland.

Ask to serve as pallbearers are Chris Barnes, Mike Levy, Jim Weiland and James Young.

The family will accept flowers or suggest donations be made to the Barbour County Pregnancy Resource Center or Parkview Christian School and the address for both is 604 S. Eufaula Ave., Eufaula, Al. 36072.