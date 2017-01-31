Katie Mathes Wilhoit

She is Survived by one daughter Temple Wilhoit and Fiancé Linton Seaton. Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law Sue Mathes, Wanda Burns, Carole and Ray Ellenburg, Charlotte and Gene Wilhoit, Haskell Wilhoit, Several Nieces and Nephews. Special friends, Earnestine Renfro, Mary Alice Irwin, and Wendy Garber

Katie Wilhoit is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years J.D Wilhoit. Parents Worley S. and Meda Greenway Mathes. 2 Brothers Carl and Walter Mathes

Katie Wilhoit graduated Washington College Academy where she was a celebrated Basketball player. She earned her B.S and Master Degree from East Tennessee State University. She was a Teacher at South Central Elementary School, Embreeville, Lamar and David Crockett High School. For 32 years she participated in all sports; district championship in volleyball in 1981-1987. Katie was honored to be in the First Hall of Fame for Athletics with David Crockett High School in 2016.

The services for Katie Wilhoit will be visitation Wednesday 4-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Service Afton Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Dykes and Rev. Lynn Neas officiating. Interment will be Thursday at 11 am in Liberty FWB church Cemetery. Family and friends are requested to meet at the Afton Chapel to go in procession at 10 am. Pallbearers will be Richard Mathes, Thomas Hasey, Sherman Starnes, Marty Wilhoit, Chris Renfro and Gary Irwin. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Laws, Robin Wilhoit, Ray Ellenburg, and Victor Wilhoit.

