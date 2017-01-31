logo

Bryan Keith “Pop Pop” Masters

ERWIN - Bryan Keith “Pop Pop” Masters, age 58, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Spartanburg, SC. Born on October 1, 1958, he was a native of Unicoi County and a son of Oliver Earl Masters and the late Jessie Lynn Buchanan Diezel. Mr. Masters was a member of Faith Baptist church in Erwin and was a truck driver for Landair Transportation, Inc. in Greeneville, TN. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his children and was crazy about his grandchildren. In addition to his mother, Keith was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Renee Masters.

Bryan Keith “Pop Pop” Masters has left behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 22 years: Stephanie Harris Masters, of Erwin; Sons: Ryan Masters and wife Savannah, of Erwin; Brandon Casey and Wife Angie, of Erwin; Daughter: Keshia Hughes and husband Chris, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Owen Masters; Lincoln Masters; Allie Sparks; Payton Hughes; Indie Hughes;

Sisters: Brenda Bond, of VA; Betsy Clouse and husband Jamie, of Erwin; Brothers: Jack Masters and wife Gail, of Johnson City; Tracy Masters and husband Devin Dulhos, of Ft. Meyers, FL; Several nieces and nephews.

Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate private family committal service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Bryan Keith “Pop Pop” Masters through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.