Bryan Keith “Pop Pop” Masters has left behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 22 years: Stephanie Harris Masters, of Erwin; Sons: Ryan Masters and wife Savannah, of Erwin; Brandon Casey and Wife Angie, of Erwin; Daughter: Keshia Hughes and husband Chris, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Owen Masters; Lincoln Masters; Allie Sparks; Payton Hughes; Indie Hughes;

Sisters: Brenda Bond, of VA; Betsy Clouse and husband Jamie, of Erwin; Brothers: Jack Masters and wife Gail, of Johnson City; Tracy Masters and husband Devin Dulhos, of Ft. Meyers, FL; Several nieces and nephews.

Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate private family committal service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Bryan Keith “Pop Pop” Masters through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.