Billy Joe Allen has left behind to cherish his memory: Former wife, love of his life and mother of his children: Amanda Allen, of Hampton; Daughter: Lindsey Allen and Seth Cochran, of Unicoi;

Son: Hayden Allen, United States Air Force Base in TX; Brothers: Greg Allen, of Telford; Michael “Moose” Allen, of Erwin; Grandson: Maddox Cochran, of Unicoi; Cousin (Sissy): Rhonda Bradley and husband Bill, of Erwin; Nephews: Zackery Allen; Dakota Allen; Jacob Allen; Lifelong friend: Traci Ambrose, of Erwin; Close friend: Roy Lacey, of Erwin; Many aunts, uncles and cousins. Many lifelong friends who were all very dear to him.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Billy Joe Allen in a funeral service that we be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Roger Laws will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Thursday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 3, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the graveside will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 AM on Friday. Active pallbearers will be: Steve McKinney, Timmy Bennett, Buddy Smith, Terry Webb, Robbie Casey and Marty Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be his cousins.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Billy Joe Allen through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.