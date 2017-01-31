logo

Billy Joe Allen

January 29, 2017

ERWIN - Billy Joe Allen, age 51, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at his home. A Unicoi County native, he was a son of the late Raymond H. and Glenna Huskins Allen. He was a member of Friendship Free Will Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent. Billy was a general contractor and plumber and was formerly employed by Erwin Utilities in the water department. He enjoyed gardening and doing anything outdoors. He loved playing with his grandson and he was a very benevolent person to all he met. Billy loved cooking for his family. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by Brother, Kim Edwards and good friend Gene Foster.

Billy Joe Allen has left behind to cherish his memory: Former wife, love of his life and mother of his children: Amanda Allen, of Hampton; Daughter: Lindsey Allen and Seth Cochran, of Unicoi;

Son: Hayden Allen, United States Air Force Base in TX; Brothers: Greg Allen, of Telford; Michael “Moose” Allen, of Erwin; Grandson: Maddox Cochran, of Unicoi; Cousin (Sissy): Rhonda Bradley and husband Bill, of Erwin; Nephews: Zackery Allen; Dakota Allen; Jacob Allen; Lifelong friend: Traci Ambrose, of Erwin; Close friend: Roy Lacey, of Erwin; Many aunts, uncles and cousins. Many lifelong friends who were all very dear to him.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Billy Joe Allen in a funeral service that we be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Roger Laws will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Thursday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 3, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the graveside will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 AM on Friday. Active pallbearers will be: Steve McKinney, Timmy Bennett, Buddy Smith, Terry Webb, Robbie Casey and Marty Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be his cousins.

