Mrs. Lois Rader

Mrs. Rader was born in Lancaster County, NC and daughter of the late Tommy Lancaster. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Rader, a son, Martin Keith Rader and ten brothers and sisters.

She was a member of Lone Oak Christian Church.

Survivors include four children, Carol Wyatt, Tom Rader, Dennis Rader; grandchildren, Brian Rader, Crystal Royston, Michael Rader, Whitney Royston, Emily Rader and Brock Rader; great-grandchildren, Dalton Royston, Desirea Royston, Keaton Rader, Jonathan Wyatt and Josh Wyatt.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Four Oaks Health Care Center for their wonderful care.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Ron Thompson officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Rader family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821