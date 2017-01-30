logo

JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Lois Rader, age 78, Jonesborough passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Four Oaks Health Care Center.

Mrs. Rader was born in Lancaster County, NC and daughter of the late Tommy Lancaster. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Rader, a son, Martin Keith Rader and ten brothers and sisters.

She was a member of Lone Oak Christian Church.

Survivors include four children, Carol Wyatt, Tom Rader, Dennis Rader; grandchildren, Brian Rader, Crystal Royston, Michael Rader, Whitney Royston, Emily Rader and Brock Rader; great-grandchildren, Dalton Royston, Desirea Royston, Keaton Rader, Jonathan Wyatt and Josh Wyatt.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Four Oaks Health Care Center for their wonderful care.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Ron Thompson officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Rader family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821