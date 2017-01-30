Mr. Roman McKinney

Mr. McKinney was born in Roan Mountain, TN and son of the late Landon & Doshie Hartley McKinney. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Boggs McKinney and 2nd wife, Diane McKinney, one brother and three sisters.

He was a member of Hampton Freewill Baptist Church.

Mr. McKinney was a Truck Driver for Paty Lumber Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-laws, Rose & Pastor Jerry Davis, Jonesborough, Mary Helen Gunn, Johnson City and Rebecca & Ernest Holt, Elizabethton; sons and daughters-in-law, Roman, Jr. & Linda McKinney, Earl W. McKinney, all of Johnson City, Leroy & Barbara McKinney, Jonesborough and Norman & Heather McKinney, Odessa, Texas; 39 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Gods House Full Gospel Church, Elizabethton with Pastor Jerry Davis officiating. Interment services will follow at Bolens Chapel Cemetery, Roan Mountain.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Kerr, Jacob Lyons, Jacob McKinney, David Mitchell, Kenneth McKinney and Lee McKinney.

