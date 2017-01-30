Mr. Billy Joe “Bill” Crossno

Mr. Crossno was born on May 26, 1932 in Camden, TN to the late John and Lillian Hall Crossno. He is preceded in death by: his wife, JoAnn Crossno; and two brothers, Lacy Aaron and John Crossno, Jr.

Mr. Crossno is survived by: four children, Teresa Rodriguez and her husband David, of Holly Springs, NC, Robert Crossno and his wife Markeita, of Jonesborough, Sharon McCourry and her husband Kenneth, of Johnson City, and Christina Crossno, of Jonesborough; one brother, Dennis Crossno; five grandchildren, Dwight Mathes and his wife Ashley, Roxanna Crossno, Bradley McCourry, Talia Rodriguez and Nadia Rodriguez; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; son-in-law, David Russell.

Mr. Crossno was retired from Penn-Central Railroad in Cleveland, OH. Once he retired from the railroad, he and his family moved back to Johnson City. He loved to watch football and NASCAR races on Sundays. The rest of the time was spent tinkering around and running the roads.

The family of Billy Joe "Bill" Crossno will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Morris-Baker. The committal service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, with Rev. Lenny Smith officiating, at McKinley Memorial Bible Church Cemetery, 3301 McKinley Rd., Johnson City, TN. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM Thursday.

