Louise Cutshall Hays

She was retired from the Federal Government and was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she did volunteer work. She was also a member of the NARF, AARP, Christian Women’s Club of Johnson City, and the Widow’s Support Group.

Survivors include two sisters: Rowena Cole of Kingsport, TN, and Charlotte Forester of Lake City, SC; one brother: Clarence Cutshall of Alcoa, TN; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: James Hays in February of 1994 and her parents: J.W. and Josephine Cutshall; and an infant brother.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31st, in the Mausoleum Chapel at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, 4159 Asheville Highway, Greeneville, TN. The Rev. Roger Cutshall will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. There will be no formal visitation.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.