Judy Kathleen Gillis

She was retired from Hurd Lock Manufacturing Company in Greeneville, where she worked for 26 years. Prior to that, she worked at Moody Dunbar, Inc., Joe Woods Manufacturing in Limestone, and was a cook at Washington College Academy. While her health permitted, she enjoyed gardening and working in her flower bed. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles, and she was an avid Rook player.

Kathleen was born to the late James Edward and Ethel Landers Humphrey on December 16, 1933, in Taylor, Michigan. Other than her parents, was predeceased by her husband, Robert Oscar Gillis; three sisters and a brother: Virginia Humphrey Francis, Joanna Humphrey Slemons, Helen Bernice Humphrey, and James Roy Humphrey; one brother-in-law: Ray Gillis; two sisters-in-law: Ruth Gillis and Lizzie Gillis Wilson.

Kathleen is survived by three children: Bill Gillis of Pikeville, KY, Jeanette Gillis Mathes and Terry Wilhoit, Susan Gillis Brown and her husband, Michael, all of the South Central Community; three grandchildren: Jeffery Mathes, Nicholas Brown, and Sarah Michael Brown; one great-grandson: Jeremy Mathes; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on Highway 107. A celebration of life service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. The family will also receive friends at the home of Jeanette Mathes. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Becca Arrowood, Rose Ann Brown, Marlene Barton with Pro Careers, MSHA Hospice Care, as well as the whole South Central Community, for all the help and support during their mother’s illness.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.