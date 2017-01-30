Frances was a native of Peru, Ind., born to Frank Newton Small, Jr. and the late Virginia Jo-Ann (Decker) Small.

Survivors include her husband Garrett Sprouse; two daughters, Stephanie Brinkley and her husband Frank Brinkley, and Jennifer Sprouse and her fiancé Madison Mathews; two grandchildren Kaylie Brinkley and Oliver Brinkley; her sister Penelope Monahan and her husband Mick Monahan; and several nieces and nephews.

Frances was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was an assistant store manager at Stein Mart in Johnson City.

The family of Mrs. Frances Ann Sprouse will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Ave. in Johnson City. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive in Johnson City followed by a graveside service at Washington County Memory Gardens, 113 Memory Gardens Road in Johnson City.

Along with floral arrangements, donations may also be given in Frances’ honor at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Sprouse family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Sprouse family. (423) 282-1521