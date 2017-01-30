Flora Dean Morris Miller

She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church for sixty-two years. During that time, she served on the Board of Directors and as a Trustee, along with many other committees. She also helped form the Open-Door Sunday School Class. She loved helping people and volunteered at the Johnson City Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Board of Farm Bureau, Boy Scouts Association, 4-H Club, Young Farmers and Homemakers, March of Dimes, Cancer Society, Heart Association, and the Home Demonstration Club. She was also a member of the Jonesborough Goodwill Circle for many years.

In addition to her parents, Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Dawson Miller, her eldest son, Alan Dawson Miller, two sisters, Val Keyes and Sarah Kiser and one brother, L.W. Morris.

She is survived by two sons, Louis Miller and wife Danette and Todd Miller and wife Casey, a daughter-in-law, Debbie Miller (widow of Alan), four grandchildren, Michael Miller and wife Kim, Bradley Miller and wife Jessica, Makalah Garland and her husband Travis, and Makenzie Miller, and three great grandchildren, Amber, Zoey, and Memphis Miller. She is also survived by her best friend, Esther Shanks.

Dean was an avid collector of giraffes, amassing a collection of over 1,000. Her collection was featured in the Jonesborough Herald and Tribune, WJHL’s Cable Country, and the Johnson City Press. Dean was known locally as “The Giraffe Lady.”

Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Monte Vista Burial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the Miller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821