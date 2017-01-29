Violet Elnore Main Garland

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Jean Maltais, and her husband, John, Clarksville, TN: Patsy Perry, and her husband, Roger, Unicoi, TN; Betty Pritchard, Elizabethton; a son, Tom Garland, Shady Valley; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Settie Garland, Shady Valley; a brother, Jack Main, and his wife, Mary, Shady Valley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Garland will be conducted on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Mr. John Maltais, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 6:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Gentry Cemetery, Shady Valley. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Wendy Duvall, Christie Southerland, Penny Woods, Kim Ornduff, Rebecca “Becky” Bragg and William Pritchard. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Wednesday.

The family appreciates the love and care shown to Mrs. Garland and the family by the staff of Cornerstone Village North and Cornerstone Village South Memory Care during the time she made her home there.

