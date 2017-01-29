Mrs. Kathryn Parker Hill

Mrs. Hill was a graduate of Carson-Newman College where she received her B.A. Degree. She was retired from the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library where she was the assistant librarian. She was an avid reader, a wonderful grandmommy, and a member of First Baptist Church, Decatur, GA. She was also the proud wife of the late Rev. Jack Hill, the former pastor of Hampton Baptist Church, Hampton, First Baptist Church, Roan Mountain, Winton Baptist Church, Winton, NC, Buckhorn Baptist Church, Como, NC, Western Branch Baptist Church, (formerly South Street Baptist Church), Portsmouth, VA, and First Baptist Church, Concord, NC. Rev. Hill also conducted the Sunday Campground Services at Roan Mountain State Park sponsored by the Roan Park Baptist Church. He was also a member of First Baptist Church, Decatur, GA.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Michael C. Hill, and his wife, Amy, Johnson City; a daughter, Karen Hill Owen, and her husband, Gary, Tucker, GA; a granddaughter, Caroline Hill Owen, a senior at Furman University; a brother, Norman Parker, and his wife, Annice, Dallas, TX; two sisters-in-law, Mary Parker, Titusville, FL; and Harriett Parker, Mars Hill, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service for Mrs. Hill will be conducted on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 3:30 PM at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. William Hyers officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services from 2:00 – 3:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service.

In addition to the services held in Tennessee, a memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church Chapel in Decatur, GA.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, 201 N. Sycamore Street, Elizabethton, TN, 37643; First Baptist Church, 308 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030; or Furman University Music Program, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC, 29613.

Mrs. Hill and her family are in the care of Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services, office 423-543-5544.