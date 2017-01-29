Kevan Hite

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Hite; and parents, Luther and Alieu Hite.

Kevan is survived by his sister, Vendetta Hite; two brothers-in-law; and several cousins and their spouses.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Scott Cunningham officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Cherry Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Brown, Sr., John Brown, Jr., Marvin Turnmire, Chris Parks, Eddie Presley, and Steve Hite.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Logans Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Frances Musick, 369 Deakins Road, Jonesborough, Tennessee 37659.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

