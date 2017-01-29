Howard “Doug” Lipps

Doug loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He attended Boones Creek Baptist Church. Doug enjoyed being a bus driver and taking people on sightseeing trips across the country as owner/operator of Fellowship Tours.

Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Thomas Lipps, brothers: Eddie Lipps and Peggy Brass, Ernest Stephen (Pete) Lipps and his wife Teresa; nephew, Adam Lipps and his wife Courtney, step-daughter, Kathy Pullon and her husband Joe, step-grandsons: Joseph “J.W.” Pullon and Michael Pullon; step-great-grandchildren: Joey Pullon, Brianna Pullon, and Bryson Pullon.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Monday, January 30, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Doug’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Ken Kyker and Pastor Gary Edwards officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Boones Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Richard Street, Tyler Cross, Tony Tipton, Jack Ketron, Junior Lawson, Fred Malone, Adam Lipps, and David Graham will serve as active pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am on Tuesday.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 is honored to serve the Lipps family.