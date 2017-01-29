Grady Norton

He was a Teamster Owner-Operator for 35 Years and retired in 1998. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren, gardening, farming, and his church. He was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, Johnson City, where he served on the Building and Grounds Committee, Nominating Committee, and in any other capacity the Lord needed him. He was a talented, hard working man who always put his family ahead of himself.

In addition to his parents, Grady was preceded in death by his sister Helen Worley, and brothers Jack Norton and William (Bud) Norton. .

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty three years, Carol Shelton Norton. Children: Anthony W. Norton and wife Jacqueline, Bluff City, TN; Pamela Norton Cummings and husband David, Benbrook, Texas. Grandchildren: Emily Nash, Nashville TN; Matthew Nash, Benbrook, Texas; Nicholas and Susannah Norton, Kingsport, TN; and Alyssa Feathers of Bluff City.

Sisters: Ellen Johnson, Florence Sanford, Louise Baynard, Dova Worley, Pauline Gosnell, Betty Jean Langford, and special niece Judy Wallin. Brothers: Frank, Steve, Arvil, Marvel Norton and special nephew Anthony Norton. As well as numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Grady’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City. Pastor Harold McNabb and Mr. Chad Lakey will officiate the Celebration as well as provide special music. A Graveside and Committal Service will held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Norton family.